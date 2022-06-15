Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Indiana’s first tiny house veteran village

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Indiana’s first tiny house veteran village.

Mishawaka’s “Troop Town” tiny homes would serve as transitional housing for homeless veterans and provide mental health and employment services to residents.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood and other officials were on hand at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“We have community partners already,” said Jim Metherd, the president and co-founder of Mishawaka Troop Town. “Anything from employment services to educational services to medical services. We have lined up so much that these veterans will be set up for success. They will be having a 30, a 60, a 90 day assessment and training program that if the veteran is not prepared to better themselves they may not be right for our program and that’s the bottom line. This program is set up to better them and get them in a positive situation and that’s what we are looking for.”

The $500,000 dollar project will allow veterans to stay for up to 30 months.

