FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous Heat Continues Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity. Lots of sunshine with highs approaching the 100 degrees. The heat index will be between 100 and 110 degrees. Be safe and make sure to stay cool. Limit those outdoor activities and make sure if you are outside, you take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC and drink lots of water! A slight chance of an isolated storm during the evening and overnight hours. High of 98 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The heat index remains high into the evening as a few clouds could pop up late. With this cold front that will cross late into the evening, there is a chance for a few isolated storms. A very slight chance to see a storm between 9pm and 9am. Otherwise dry and remining warm and muggy. Low of 74 degrees.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the morning. Then mostly sunny and hot. The humidity will remain high. Temperatures will rise near 90 degrees as the heat index heads into the upper 90s. The first heat wave of the season likely comes to an end. High of 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Much cooler with lower humidity through the end of the work week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s as the heat index only rises into the middle 80s. A very nice end to a very hot and humid week. Tons of sunshine will continue to fill the skies. High of 80 degrees.

LONG RANGE: Much cooler with low humidity on Saturday. High will likely remain in the upper 70s. Then another blast of heat will begin to build. By the beginning of next week the humidity will likely be heading back up and so will the temperatures. Highs could be back above 90 degrees for three or four days. This would be a chance at having our second heat wave of the year as summer begins. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 95

Tuesday’s Low: 74

Precipitation: 0.00″

