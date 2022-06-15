Crews working to restore power in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Crews were out in big numbers on Wednesday working to restore power to residents in Cass County.

As of Wednesday evening, there are still roughly 1700 Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) customers without power, about half as many as there were when the day started.

It’s definitely been a busy day for the two dozen crews that are out.

In Newberg Township, roughly 320 homes are still waiting for their power to come back on, and that’s actually more outages in the township than there were a couple hours ago. There are also still big outages in nearby Fabius, Marcellus, and Volinia Townships, and then Hamilton Township as you head further north.

16 News Now spoke with MEC, who told us they expect some of these outages to continue into Thursday, but they’re working as efficiently as they can to restore power to their customers.

It often takes a team effort to turn the lights back on after a big storm knocks out the power.

“We’ve been at two or three different spots today, just clearing lines off, moving wires, putting wires back up,” says Zane Scott, apprentice lineman. “The transformer broke, so we had to replace that.”

Any MEC customers still without power can head to the company’s outage map to see the status in their area.

