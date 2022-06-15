Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury partakes in ‘RV Day’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, members of the Boys and Girls Club of Middlebury got a chance to check out a few RV’s.

It’s part of “Jayco RV Day.”

Jayco and Thor Industries of Elkhart brought out three RV’s on Wednesday.

Kids got a chance to tour the RV’s, ask questions, and even participate in games! The clubs provide a positive impact on children’s lives and offers the kids a little added fun for the day.

“We just wanted to come out here, give the kids something to be excited about, show them not only the new technology and the new RV’s and travel trailers that are on the market, but also just support them,” said Katie Hendrix the social media and partnership specialist for Jayco.

It also shows them all the joys of camping experiences.

“The smiles, the screams of joy and happiness and it’s so much fun,” said Trey Miller, the V.P. of Marketing at Jayco. “These beautiful RV’s and these kids finally get in and see, ‘Wow, we drive around the county and see the big plants that they’re made at.’”

Thor Industries and Jayco say that they want to start hosting more events like this, every year.

They also hope to get more kids interested in RV-related careers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.