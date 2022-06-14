Advertisement

Vigil held for shooting victim at South Bend apartment complex

By 16 News Now
Jun. 13, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, friends and family came together to remember 28-year-old Dionte Williams.

Dionte Williams was killed in a shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments last week in South Bend.

His death marked the second deadly shooting of June, and police are still looking into who may have killed Williams.

Family members were still trying to understand why someone would do such a thing.

“This is my great nephew who got killed out here last Thursday,” said Connie Briggs, the great aunt of the victim. “He was a sweet soul, he bothered no one, he didn’t sell drugs, he didn’t do none of that stuff. This is a senseless murder for him to be killed the way he was.”

Anyone who may have information on this incident should contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

