Storm causes trees to fall on cars, power lines in St. Joseph County

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana is cleaning up storm damage after last night.

In Mishawaka, heavy winds knocked debris and trees into the streets, and cars parked along them were not safe.

Near the corner of Linden Avenue and Miami Club Drive, tree limbs came down, badly damaging a car.

In Granger, trees fell onto power lines, causing homes located in Prairie Lane Estates to be completely without power.

Clay Fire Chief Timm Schabbel tells 16 News Now that Granger appears to have been hit the hardest in the county.

“Our crews were sent pretty much through out the area. Uh, the Granger area seemed to be hit hardest in our area, anyway, and I think that was mostly because of winds. So, a lot of power lines down. A lot of tree issues. Lines arcing up in trees and some of those things that we experience with most storms,” says Chief Schabbel.

Crews are continuing to clear trees and debris from roads.

