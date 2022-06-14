South Bend Common Council supports gun reform

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council passed a resolution Monday in support of common-sense gun reform.

Gun violence continues to hit communities across our country, including right here at home.

Council members said the resolution educates people and aims to empower residents to contact state and national elected officials for stricter gun laws.

Council members said they want residents to stay engaged.

Council member Henry Davis Jr. said he has a responsibility as an elected official to make sure people are safe.

“Well the impact is that you have a group of elected officials ... that is going to be able to send out a passed document that’s going to go to the state and federal government saying that we support reform,” said Davis.

Council member Eli Wax said gun reform is not the job of the council.

“So this was a resolution as the presenter said was to tell the state and federal legislators what they thought should be done about gun law. And frankly that’s not the jurisdiction of the South Bend Common Council,” said Wax.

Davis said something has to be done and that doing nothing is not an option.

“My community is impacted by a lot of gun play,” said Davis.

Davis also said rallies and marches are good, but there needs to be policy changes too.

“Well South Bend has to say, ‘hey, we’re a part of the United States of America, we need common sense gun reform,’” said Davis.

“I think gun violence is terrible. I think it’s devastating. I’m open to conversations as to how that can be resolved, while still protecting the second amendment rights of our residents,” said Wax.

