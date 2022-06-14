Advertisement

Police chase ends with one arrest in Marshall County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police chase in Marshall County led to an arrest last week.

Police responded to a vehicle pursuit in Warsaw just before 10 p.m. on June 9. The pursuit ended in the area of Marshall County’s East County Line Road and 2B Road, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed.

The driver then fled the scene.

K9 Officer Diesel of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was deployed and located the suspect hiding under a fallen tree and submerged underwater in a swamp.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Kreft of Bristol.

Ryan was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 1 am Update; Thunderstorms still possible, low severe weather threat
Police investigating gas station robbery in South Bend
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Richard Lee Alexander
South Bend man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2020 stabbing
ELMS filed bankruptcy on Monday, making it the third vehicle business at the Mishawaka plant to...
Company that occupied old Hummer plant files for bankruptcy

Latest News

Northwood introduces new girl's basketball coach.
Northwood introduces new girl's basketball coach
Police chase in Marshall County ends in one arrest.
Police chase in Marshall County ends in one arrest
On Monday night, severe storms caused significant damage in Marcellus, leaving many without...
Monday storms snap trees, power lines in Marcellus
Intense storm damage batters southwest Michigan.
Intense storm damage batters southwest Michigan