Police chase ends with one arrest in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police chase in Marshall County led to an arrest last week.

Police responded to a vehicle pursuit in Warsaw just before 10 p.m. on June 9. The pursuit ended in the area of Marshall County’s East County Line Road and 2B Road, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed.

The driver then fled the scene.

K9 Officer Diesel of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was deployed and located the suspect hiding under a fallen tree and submerged underwater in a swamp.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Kreft of Bristol.

Ryan was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

