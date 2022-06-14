Advertisement

Notre Dame football players help at TUFF camp

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, The Uniform Funding Foundation, or TUFF, held its annual youth football camp for players in grades 4th through 12th.

The camp, which costed just a dollar to sign up for, allowed for underprivileged youth to experience a camp and learn football from some Notre Dame players.

Guys like Tyler Buchner, Cam Hart, and Jarrett Patterson were out there teaching kids just to be a part of a good cause.

“I think this is kind of one of those no-brainer camps, like everyone should come” says Brian Ratigan, South Bend Orthopaedics surgeon. “Why not hang out? I’m a little biased because my son Connor is a senior at Notre Dame coming up as a wide receiver. So, it’s nice to see him and all his friends come here. And these kids that are showing up, I think they’re really going to appreciate the fact that these upper-vel, high-end guys in the world of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals now, they’re here for free. These guys are doing it for the underserved kids, which warms my heart.”

