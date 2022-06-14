Notre Dame football players help at TUFF camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, The Uniform Funding Foundation, or TUFF, held its annual youth football camp for players in grades 4th through 12th.

The camp, which costed just a dollar to sign up for, allowed for underprivileged youth to experience a camp and learn football from some Notre Dame players.

Guys like Tyler Buchner, Cam Hart, and Jarrett Patterson were out there teaching kids just to be a part of a good cause.

“I think this is kind of one of those no-brainer camps, like everyone should come” says Brian Ratigan, South Bend Orthopaedics surgeon. “Why not hang out? I’m a little biased because my son Connor is a senior at Notre Dame coming up as a wide receiver. So, it’s nice to see him and all his friends come here. And these kids that are showing up, I think they’re really going to appreciate the fact that these upper-vel, high-end guys in the world of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals now, they’re here for free. These guys are doing it for the underserved kids, which warms my heart.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.