Advertisement

Medical Moment: PrEP, a medication for HIV prevention

(Source: NBC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. This day brings community partners and healthcare providers together to promote testing, prevention, and treatment.

With new treatments and medications, HIV is no longer a death sentence.

There are currently two FDA-approved daily oral medications for PrEP, also known as pre-exposure prophylaxis.

PrEP is medicine people at risk for HIV take to prevent getting the infection from sex or injection drug use. It can also stop HIV from taking hold and spreading throughout the body.

The medications help reduce the risk of getting infected from sex by about 99 percent when taken as prescribed, and among people who use drugs by needles, it reduces the risk by at least 74 percent. PrEP is considered safe and there have been no significant health effects seen in people who are HIV-negative and have taken PrEP for up to 5 years. Some common reported side effects are nausea, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, and stomach pain. These side effects are usually not serious and go away over time.

PrEP protects against HIV, but not against other sexually transmitted infections or other types of infections.

“Only 10 percent of the over one million individuals that are really vulnerable to HIV were actually assessing PrEP,” said Ashley Leech, PhD, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “This is a once daily medication that individuals can take to significantly reduce their risk of acquiring HIV.”

But a survey of doctors discovered only about half of them prescribed PrEP to HIV vulnerable patients. So how can someone get access to PrEP? Since a prescription is required, check with a primary doctor first. If you don’t have a doctor, use an HIV services locator to find a local PrEP provider.

If medical insurance is a problem, a program called Ready, Set, PrEP, provides free medications.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 1 am Update; Thunderstorms still possible, low severe weather threat
Police investigating gas station robbery in South Bend
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Richard Lee Alexander
South Bend man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2020 stabbing
ELMS filed bankruptcy on Monday, making it the third vehicle business at the Mishawaka plant to...
Company that occupied old Hummer plant files for bankruptcy

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: Heat exhaustion, water consumption, men’s health
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: Heat exhaustion, water consumption, men’s health
Michiana is cleaning up storm damage after last night.
Storm causes trees to fall on cars and power lines in St. Joseph County