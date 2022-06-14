How to keep pets safe during high temperature days

(WNDU) - While trying to keep ourselves cool amid the high temperatures this Summer, something we might forget about is keeping our own pets cool and hydrated.

This week’s high temperatures can be dangerous not just for humans but also for pets. Pet experts say that one of the risks that some owners face are that they forget about them or they assume they can handle those high temperatures. Pet experts saying that those common mistakes can hurt pets.

Dr. David A. Visser of the Center for Animal Health says activities from playing outside to walking your dog this week can sometimes lead to injuries.

“You look at the pads of dogs feet and you think ‘well that’s really thick. That’s like a sole of a shoe,’ but it actually is a thin layer of skin, it’s just built in a thick way,” says Dr. Visser. “It is not extra protection against those temperatures. So, when they are walking on the pavement, they will a get a burn through that area.”

Dr. Visser says that dogs may not show signs that they have a burn until a couple of days later when they start limping.

“The pads can blister, they can lose surfaces of the pad and it takes a long time for a pad to grow back,” explained Dr. Visser.

Dr. Visser says that there are multiple ways to prevent injuries to those pets. He says that walking your dog early in the morning or later in the evening when the sun has gone down prevents those pavement burns. He also says hydration is key in making sure they don’t suffer heat exhaustion.

Some signs of heat exhaustion from pets include excessive panting and/or stringy saliva.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.