Health officials give heatwave safety tips

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WNDU) - As record-high temperatures hit Michiana, those who are outside for an extended period may experience heat-related illnesses.

There are a variety of warning signs that people can experience when they do have a medical problem out in the heat.

The St. Joseph County Health Department is advising you to wear light-colored clothing, hydrate, avoid sugary drinks and alcohol in excess, and be extra mindful of how your body is feeling.

If you experience signs of heat stroke, you should find a place to cool down, hydrate, and replace salt and minerals lost from sweating.

Putting something cold on your pulse points will also help cool you down, like a cool, wet towel draped around your neck or ice cubes on your wrists. They will assist your body in regulating its temperature back to a safe level.

“As soon as you get to the point of heat stroke, or you start having CNS changes, that becomes a medical emergency,” says Linda Mansfield, director of Sports Medicine Fellowship for Beacon Health System. “If you can no longer can just stop exercising, cool down, and have things be reversed. If it gets to the point where there is disorientation or confusion, that’s when you need to seek medical attention.”

There are numerous cooling centers that you can go to here in Michiana. For more information, click here.

