Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Police have arrested a man who is accused of rape.

The victim told police she was raped on the side of the road on June 6 in the 3100 block of Elkhart Road while she was walking to work.

Police say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday, June 13.

Edwards is currently being held in the Elkhart County Jail.

James Edwards
James Edwards(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

