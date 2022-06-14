Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Police have arrested a man who is accused of rape.

The victim told police she was raped on the side of the road on June 6 in the 3100 block of Elkhart Road while she was walking to work.

Police say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday, June 13.

Edwards is currently being held in the Elkhart County Jail.

James Edwards (Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

