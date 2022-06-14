Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Warning In Effect As Highs Approach 100 Degrees

Dangerous heat and humidity are here for the next couple of days. Highs near the century mark with triple digit heat index values likely. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity. Lots of sunshine with highs approaching the 100 degrees. The heat index will be between 100 and 110 degrees. Be safe and make sure to stay cool. Limit those outdoor activities and make sure if you are outside, you take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC and drink lots of water! High of 100 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will cool off into the evening. It will remain warm and muggy overnight. Temperatures only falling into the 70s and could still feel near the lower 80s, even by morning. Low of 78 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity. Lots of sunshine with highs approaching the 100 degrees. The heat index will be between 100 and 110 degrees. Be safe and make sure to stay cool. Limit those outdoor activities and make sure if you are outside, you take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC and drink lots of water! A slight chance of an isolated storm during the evening and overnight hours. High of 98 degrees.

THURSDAY: A chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the morning before the skies clear. Mostly sunny and again hot and humid. Highs a bit cooler. Nearing 90 by the afternoon, continuing to feel like the upper 90s. High of 90 degrees.

LONG RANGE: As the cold front crosses, not only is there a chance for storms, but there is also a chance for the heat and humidity to give us a little break. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s for the end of the week and into Father’s Day weekend. Another heat wave next week is also possible. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 13th, 2022

Monday’s High: 90

Monday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.19″

