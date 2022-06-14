Advertisement

Final beam in place for new Whirlpool tech center

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Workers celebrated the beam topping for a new tech center on Tuesday in St. Joseph.

It will house research and development for Whirlpool. It is 150-thousand square feet.

“This is just one more investment that Whirlpool Corporation has made in this community,” says Pam Klyn, vice president of corporate relations for Whirlpool Corp. “It shows our faith and confidence in the great talent and workforce that we have here, and our continued commitment to Saint Joseph, Benton Harbor, and the neighboring communities.”

The project represents a $60 million investment in research and development for Whirlpool.

