EVS holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It Is far from the biggest business in South Bend, but on Tuesday it was called the best in its field.

A company called EVS (Emergency Vehicle Seating) held groundbreaking ceremonies on a site in the vicinity of Pine and Edison to mark the start of construction on a new $6 million, 50,000 square foot facility.

The company was created in 1993 in the basement of Michael Harmon.

“When I started to specialize in the ambulance seat with the seamless approach, with the integrated child seat, there was no one else doing it,” Harmon told 16 News Now.

The seat is designed for the back of an ambulance. It can either carry an adult or be converted to safely carry a toddler.

The seat has become an industry standard.

“We have over 90-percent of the U.S. domestic market for ambulance seating, we have a dominant position in Canada and the United Kingdom,” said EVS CFO Joe Dooley. “We sell seats to Israel, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and there’s room for more growth.

The plant expansion will create 11 new jobs. Not many in the grand scheme of things, but enough to represent a 40-percent increase in employment at EVS’s South Bend operations. According to EVS CFO Tom Downey, business has grown nearly fourfold in the past six years, since the business became 100 percent employee owned.

“Once we created the ownership culture and everybody really started believing it, and started realizing that they are in fact owners, and they are in fact going to benefit directly by the success of this company, our growth just skyrocketed,”

EVS also owns a facility in Bristol, Indiana where some 15-associates work.

The South Bend expansion will allow for more product offerings. The original target will be the medical sectors.

“We are going to make seats for dialysis busses, mobile medical coaches, we can make cushions for other vehicles, and we simply can’t do that in our building, and we can do that in this new 50,000 square foot facility,” said Joe Dooley.

EVS currently operates out of a facility off Sample Street on South Bend’s west side.

