Cooling centers open in Michiana amid heatwave

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - If you are looking for a place to cool down, there are centers open here in Michiana.

Due to the mix of high heat and storms causing power outages, many have been left without air conditioning. Officials around Michiana have partnered with numerous libraries and community centers to lend a hand.

Here’s a list of cooling centers that have opened in the Michiana area:

  • Charles Black Community Center: 3419 W. Washington Street, South Bend; 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
  • Goshen Public Library: 601 S. Purl Street, Goshen; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
  • Howard Park Event Center: 604 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center: 1522 W. Linden Avenue, South Bend; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • O’Brien Fitness Center: 321 E. Walter Street, South Bend; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Pierre Moran Pavilion: 201 W. Wolf Avenue, Elkhart; 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Pinhook Community Center: 2801 Riverside Drive, South Bend; Typically by appointment, but someone is normally in the building around 8 a.m.

In addition to the numerous cooling centers around Michiana, your local library might be serving as one. If you’re unsure, just call your nearest library and ask if they’re serving as a cooling center.

Meanwhile, experts say you should keep a close eye on your kids, saying that if they plan on playing outside, you should make sure they’re hydrated, wearing comfortable clothes and sunscreen.

“Kids are in the high-risk categories,” says Linda Mansfield, director of Sports Medicine Fellowship. “Those who are very young, and the elderly are both high risk categories because their bodies don’t regulate heat the same way that we do in those in-between ages.”

