Business still booming at Benton Township’s newest Mexican restaurant

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s been almost a week since 16 News Now took a visit to Sabroso!, a new authentic Mexican restaurant in Benton Township.

And since the story aired, the Benitez family says they have been absolutely swamped with customers. In the last six days, owners say they have not only quadrupled their sales, but have sold out of food several times from all the foot traffic.

It’s a successful start that the owners say they never saw coming.

“We’ve got quadrupled amount of customers since you put us on the news,” says Sabroso! Co-owners Christian Benitez and Olivia Benitez. “The same day, from that night to the next day, to Friday. Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, the days that we were open, we were full. We ran out of food. We had to close early two times because we were sold out. All the chicken, all the birria. There’s not enough room, enough storage to have that much food to sell. That’s how busy we were.”

Sabroso! is open every day except Saturday. Owners say they want to thank everyone for their support in making their restaurant dreams come true.

