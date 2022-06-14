Advertisement

Battle of the badges; Police Dept. Vs. Fire Dept.

Who has the best burger?
The Clay Fire Department and St Joe County Police are competing in the second annual 'Battle of the Badges.'
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From 5 P.M to 8 P.M. tonight, the second annual Battle of the Badges; Burger Battle is taking place at Howard Park, in support of Recover Michiana Fest.

Clay Fire Department’s Chief, Timm Schabbel, is facing off against last year’s winner, St. Joseph County Sherriff, Bill Redman, and the trash talk is heating up long before the grills.

Each department has taken the time to craft a specialty burger recipe that will be grilled on site and voted on by the public, and each competitor is confident their recipe will win.

“Well we actually have a special, secret weapon we’ve been working on,” says Chief Schabbel.

However, Sherriff Redman doesn’t seem to be worried, “Well the name of their burger is ‘Second Alarm Burger,’ so they’ve already anticipated coming in second place tonight.”

For $5 each vote, the public can cast as many votes as they please for their favorite burger, and the winner will have their burger available on Howard Park Public House’s menu, receive a large, shiny spatula trophy, and, of course, have bragging rights.

