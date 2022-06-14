Ask the Doctor: Heat exhaustion, water consumption, men’s health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: What are signs of heat exhaustion?

DR. BOB : Heat related illness has a spectrum of presentation.

The most basic is feeling tired and dizzy when getting dehydrated. A more advanced presentation can involve passing out or severe exhaustion. The most concerning symptom are changes in brain function such as confusion or passing out.

If you think you might be dehydrated, it is important to get into a cool place and to start hydrating with electrolyte containing fluids.

If someone passes out or has significant confusion, that is an emergency, and they should seek medical care.

Question #2: How much water should we drink on days like this?

DR. BOB : Generally, adults should be drinking around two liters of fluid a day.

However, the requirements can change drastically based on level of exercise, the weather, and medical conditions.

A good rule to follow is monitoring your urine. If you are hydrated, you should be using the bathroom every couple of hours, and the urine should be clear.

So, shoot for at least two liters, but know that if you are going to be out in the heat or exercising, it will be more.

Question #3: We are in the middle of men’s health week, what are some of the major things men should be keeping an eye out for?

DR. BOB : There are a lot of different areas that affect men’s health. Let’s focus on a couple.

One of the most common causes of death in men is heart disease. It is important to have your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar monitored because these are all risk factors for heart disease. If you smoke, it is very important to stop as this is a huge contributor to heart disease.

Another area that we screen for in men is depression. Common symptoms of depression are sadness and loss of interest in normal activities. In men, interestingly, depression often presents as irritability or temper problems.

Depression is extremely common and can have big impacts of quality of life and medical outcomes. I would recommend seeing your doctor for a yearly checkup because these are the types of problems we screen for.

