Air Quality Action Days in effect Tuesday, Wednesday in Indiana

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued Air Quality Action Days for Tuesday and Wednesday due to high ozone levels.

The following Michiana counties are affected:

Elkhart County

LaPorte County

St. Joseph County

IDEM is asking everyone to adjust their daily habits by driving less, avoiding mowing your lawn until after 7 p.m., and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting your thermostat to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality could be affected. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid any work outdoors.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.