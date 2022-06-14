Advertisement

Air Quality Action Days in effect Tuesday, Wednesday in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued Air Quality Action Days for Tuesday and Wednesday due to high ozone levels.

The following Michiana counties are affected:

  • Elkhart County
  • LaPorte County
  • St. Joseph County

IDEM is asking everyone to adjust their daily habits by driving less, avoiding mowing your lawn until after 7 p.m., and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting your thermostat to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality could be affected. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid any work outdoors.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EVS holds groundbreaking for new facility

Updated: moments ago

News

Final beam in place for new Whirlpool tech center

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Workers celebrated the beam topping for a new tech center on Tuesday in St. Joseph.

News

Medical Moment: PrEP, a medication to prevent HIV

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Health officials give heatwave safety tips

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alex Almanza
As record-high temperatures hit Michiana, those who are outside for an extended period may experience heat-related illnesses.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Business still booming at Benton Township’s newest Mexican restaurant

Updated: 13 minutes ago
It's a successful start that the owners say they never saw coming.

News

Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Police say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday.

News

Final beam in place for new Whirlpool tech center

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Workers celebrated the beam topping for a new tech center on Tuesday in St. Joseph.

News

Thousands left without power in Michiana after Monday night storm

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The outages come on one of the hottest days of the year.

News

Health officials give heatwave safety tips

Updated: 19 minutes ago
As record-high temperatures hit Michiana, those who are outside for an extended period may experience heat-related illnesses.

Crime

Goshen man arrested after being accused of rape

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday.