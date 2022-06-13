Whirlpool employees embark on walking challenge to raise money for United Way

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Whirlpool is walking around the world to raise money to improve lives.

On Monday, the world’s largest appliance company announced its four-week walking challenge at its headquarters in Benton Harbor.

Employees are being encouraged to log their steps on a weekly basis, tracking their progress on a map filled with all the global Whirlpool locations.

For each trip around the world, Whirlpool will donate $50,000 to United Way to help improve education, financial stability, and health in communities like Benton Harbor.

“So, this is a challenge for U.S. and Canadian employees to upload their steps to a Google form for the next four weeks, and we’re going to try to walk around the globe hitting group all locations along the way in a challenge to raise money for our United Way campaign,” says Emily Kirchner, manager of communications for Whirlpool North American Region.

If employees meet their goal of walking around the world within the Whirlpool map, the company says it’s willing to commit up to $100,000 in total to United Way.

