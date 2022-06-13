Advertisement

Trooper retires after 25 years with Indiana State Police

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday marked the last night before retirement for a local Indiana State Trooper.

Master Trooper Detective Chad Sherwood will hang up his hat on Tuesday after 25 years of service.

Sherwood is an Elkhart native, and began his career in 1997. His first assignment was on the Indiana Toll Road.

He would later go on to become detective. In 2014, he was awarded for his role in investigating a double murder and police shooting that happened in a local grocery store.

Tuesday is his last day on the job.

