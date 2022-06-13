South Bend man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2020 stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to a deadly stabbing.

55-year-old Richard Lee Alexander was charged with killing 37-year-old Catherine Minix. Police were doing a welfare check in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend when they discovered her body outside.

Alexander was sentenced to a total of 50 years—30 for voluntary manslaughter and 20 for the habitual offender enhancement.

Alexander was initially sent to prison after a series of rapes in the River Park area in the mid 90′s, but was later exonerated through DNA evidence.

Press Release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

Today, the Honorable Stephanie Steele sentenced Richard Alexander, 55, of South Bend, to 50 years for his role in the death of Catherine Minix, 37, of South Bend.

Mr. Alexander was originally charged with Murder and Invasion of Privacy, a class A misdemeanor, in the Sept. 13, 2020, death of Ms. Minix.

On May 11, 2022, Mr. Alexander admitted to killing Ms. Minix under sudden heat and pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter, a lesser included offense of Murder and a level 2 felony. He also pled guilty to being a Habitual Offender.

As part of the plea agreement, the Murder and Invasion of Privacy charges were dismissed.

Judge Steele sentenced Mr. Alexander to 30 years for Voluntary Manslaughter and 20 years for the Habitual Offender enhancement.

