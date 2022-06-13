Advertisement

Police investigating business robbery in South Bend

(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an early morning business robbery in South Bend.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of South Bend Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Police describe that suspect as a Black male, approximately 5′5, in his forties with a short beard, black curly hair, and wearing a white T-shirt.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on what happened, contact the South Bend Police Department’s Investigative Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Hartline
South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity on the way
Police investigating Cass Co. shooting
South Bend Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area of Calvert Street and Robinson...
Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend
Benton Harbor police are trying to identify three possible suspects in a Saturday shooting.
Man fatally shot in Benton Harbor

Latest News

Pastor Canneth Lee on 16 Morning News Now
Council member discusses gun violence in South Bend
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Pastor Canneth Lee on 16 Morning News Now
Pastor Canneth Lee on 16 Morning News Now
One person injured in South Bend shooting