Police investigating business robbery in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an early morning business robbery in South Bend.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of South Bend Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Police describe that suspect as a Black male, approximately 5′5, in his forties with a short beard, black curly hair, and wearing a white T-shirt.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on what happened, contact the South Bend Police Department’s Investigative Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

