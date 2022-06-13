Advertisement

One person injured in South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male shot. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the South Bend Police Department’s Investigative Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

