‘Military Makeover with Montel’ days away from Michigan City home reveal

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 200 local workers are helping to give Michigan City Army veteran Michael Stupar the home of his dreams, thanks to the Lifetime TV series Military Makeover with Montel.

“We can’t do our show without all the amazing partners that helped pull it off. There is so much love put into these houses, I get designer chills - honestly. We have amazing partners - Patrick Industries, everyone who’s local who comes in to help us do it,” said Military Makeover designer Jennifer Bertrand.

Patrick Industries is the representing sponsor for this season of Military Makeover.

“We look to love our neighbors like ourselves, and that’s kind of what our mantra is, what we go for, and that’s the path we follow as an organization,” explained Doyle Stump, executive vice president at Patrick Industries.

Other partners on the home renovation include Big C Lumber and HomeWorks Construction.

“Just simply giving back to the community - doing what’s right for somebody. And [Michael Stupar’s] family is amazing. They’ve been great to work with, very easygoing, just very worthwhile cause for HomeWorks to be a part of,” remarked Tony Chimienti, project manager at HomeWorks.

Transforming the home has been gratifying for Patrick Industries Vice President of Design Sarah Raymond.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the family before they left for the next couple of weeks. And they are just amazing people. And just the thought of being able to do something so big to help somebody that - they really deserve it,” said Raymond.

Bertrand, whose father was an Air Force colonel, expects the Stupar family to be overjoyed at the home reveal on Friday, June 17th.

“Every family thinks they’re gonna know what it’s gonna look like,” she said. “They’re going to feel all the love that’s put into their house. And I know they’re going to lose it and cry tears of joy.”

