How to save energy when it’s hot outside

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - As hot temperatures make their way to Michiana, you’ll most likely will be running your air conditioning at full capacity.

That’s why Indiana Michigan Power is reminding people how they can save energy in the heat:

  • By setting your thermostat a few degrees higher during summer months, you can reduce cooling costs by 3-to-4 percent.
  • Make sure your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise.
  • Avoid using heat-producing appliances, like ovens and dryers, during the hottest times of the day.
  • Make sure you move furnishings away from air and return vents as well.

For more tips, head to electricideas.com/tips.

