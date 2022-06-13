FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon, Dangerous Heat Follows Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Starting out with some sunshine and very muggy. Lots of sunshine will continue through the middle part of the day. Highs will approach 90 degrees this afternoon with a heat index closer to the upper 90s. After about 2pm there is a chance for some isolated stronger storms that could pop up ahead of a warm front. These storms could linger through the afternoon and early evening before clearing out after 8pm or 9pm. These stronger storms could include heavy rain, gusty winds up to 70 mph. Even small hail and an isolated tornado are possible with these storms. High of 90 degrees.

Chief meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht will be tracking these storms later this evening. Make sure to join him on 16 News Now Beginning at 4pm!

MONDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms will be possible through 8pm or 9pm. After that the skies will begin to clear. Some clouds will linger overnight and it will remain warm and muggy. Lows only into the lower 70s by morning. Low of 71 degrees.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity. Lots of sunshine with highs approaching the 100 degrees. The heat index will be between 100 and 110 degrees. Be safe and make sure to stay cool. Limit those outdoor activities and make sure if you are outside, you take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC and drink lots of water! High of 100 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat and humidity. Lots of sunshine with highs approaching the 100 degrees. The heat index will be between 100 and 110 degrees. Be safe and make sure to stay cool. Limit those outdoor activities and make sure if you are outside, you take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC and drink lots of water! High of 98 degrees.

LONG RANGE: Still nearing 90 degrees for the high on Thursday with the chance of a few storms in the evening. As the cold front crosses, not only is there a chance for storms, but there is also a chance for the heat and humidity to give us a little break. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s for the end of the week and into Father’s Day weekend. Another chance at a couple of 90 degree days next week is also possible. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, June 12th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 83

Sunday’s Low: 60

Precipitation: 0.00″

