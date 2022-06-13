Advertisement

Council member discusses gun violence in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Common Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee is speaking out about gun violence. He joined 16 Morning News Now to share his perspective on the issue.

Lee says there is an upcoming Community Peace & Prayer Walk happening Saturday, June 25. It starts at LaSalle Academy and ends at the corner of Elwood and Elmer.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Hartline
South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity on the way
Police investigating Cass Co. shooting
South Bend Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area of Calvert Street and Robinson...
Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend
Benton Harbor police are trying to identify three possible suspects in a Saturday shooting.
Man fatally shot in Benton Harbor

Latest News

One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person injured in South Bend shooting
Pastor Canneth Lee on 16 Morning News Now
Pastor Canneth Lee on 16 Morning News Now
One person injured in South Bend shooting
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon, Dangerous Heat Follows Tuesday