Company that occupied old Hummer plant files for bankruptcy

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new chapter in the life of the Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built, will end in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

On Sunday, the leaders of Electric Last Mile Solutions issued a written statement saying the decision was, “extremely frustrating” but, “the only responsible next step for our shareholders, partners, creditors, and employees.”

The company had hoped to have 960-workers on the payroll by the end of 2024.

“We’ve been disappointed by the acts of a couple selfish individuals, really impacted a community in a really negative way here,” South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea told 16 News Now.

Back in February, it was disclosed that certain ELMS executives purchased equity in the company at substantial discounts to market value without getting an independent evaluation.

The move drew an SEC investigation, rendered the firm’s past financial statements unreliable, and sent the stock price plummeting.

This marks the third consecutive vehicle building business to strike out at the Mishawaka plant. There was the MV-1 accessible taxi, the planned sedans of SF Motors, and now ELMS and its electric powered delivery van, although the van project arguably fell--not to competition, but to a lack of public confidence.

“Hopefully, again, this is attractive to another, maybe another start up. Maybe it’s a, you know, one of the mainstream manufacturers who is looking to produce something. Our geography is great, our building is great, our workforce is already proven. Hopefully all those things lead to that next opportunity there,” Rea surmised.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.