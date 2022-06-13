‘Community Prayer for Peace Rally’ calls for change

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community members joined together at Jon R. Hunt memorial plaza in front of the morris performing arts center for the 3rd annual Community Prayer for Peace Rally.

As incidents of gun violence continue to plague communities all across the US, the rally is the latest event in Michiana aiming to reverse this frightening trend.

Hosted by the Let’s Turn it Around foundation, local politician Lynn Coleman was joined by community leaders to promote public awareness of the need for peace and love among community members.

“It’s so unfortunate that we have those kinds of deals going on there (Uvalde, TX) and Buffalo, New York, and all across the country. Yesterday, they stopped 21 people that were in a hate group that was going to cause harm to someone, so we have to stop that, and the only way we do that is through love. Love conquers all, and when we begin to love one another, I believe we begin to fix a lot of these issues,” said Lynn Coleman, Founder of Let’s Turn it Around.

Today’s theme was “praying for a peaceful, violence-free, and loved-filled community.”

However, there was much more happening at the plaza today than prayer.

Speakers promoted education, voting, and common-sense gun laws and urged the community to come together in peace to help those who are most in need.

“Our young people are not born shooters. That is a mentality that is being taught to them, so if they can be taught to be violent, we can teach them how to love one another. We can teach them to value one another. We can teach them that they mean something to everybody and that their lives more than matter,” said South Bend 1st district Councilman Canneth Lee.

Rally goers also heard firsthand accounts from victims and former perpetrators of gun violence, like Taylor Brown, who doctors said would not survive from his gun-related injuries.

“It starts with us. The youth, the parents, how our parents show us, how we are in front of people, how we treat teachers, and how we treat everybody,” said Brown.

They also heard from Ira White, who spent 30 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old, who hopes that young men and women can learn from his mistake and not repeat it.

“I don’t want any more young boys going to prison like I did for 30 years. That’s something I wouldn’t wish on nobody. I’m a better man today. However, I shouldn’t have to go through that, and no one else should. They should be able to learn from my mistakes. I take that on the back. I’ll wear it for them, so they don’t have to,” said White.

White continued by imploring community leaders to help those who need it the most, saying, “If they read the bible, they’d know that Jesus went to the slums, he didn’t go and help the rich. So, everybody has to be willing to go where no one else is going. You have to be willing to have a voice. You can’t be scared. We have to speak to these young men and women out there.”

And it wasn’t just the Prayer for Peace happening this weekend. On Saturday, rallies across the country, including at the Jon Hunt Plaza for March for our Lives, demanding an end to gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.