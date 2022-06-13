Beat the Heat: How to stay safe during an Extreme Heat Advisory

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A record-setting heatwave is moving its way across the country, and folks around Michiana are trying their best to stay cool.

With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and expected to get close to 100 over the next two days, residents are taking full advantage of local pools, splash pads, and cooling stations.

In South Bend, moms with young children were splashing around at Kennedy Park.

Over in Mishawaka, kids of all ages were enjoying the slides and diving boards at Merrifield Pool, with one unified message; there isn’t a better place to be on a hot day like this.

The St. Joseph County Health Department issued an Extreme Heat Public Health Advisory that gave some tips about how to keep children and pets safe in extremely hot temperatures.

“Be mindful of children. So, children at times have a really hard time adjusting their temperature, so you want to make sure that small babies and/or children with any medical conditions, you’re mindful that they’re not wearing too hot of clothing, they’re not wrapped in blankets, they’re kept in the shade, and they have ways to stay cool. And also, pets; we have a lot of people that have pets that live inside/outside, and some just outside, so be mindful that they have shelter, they have cool spaces to go, they have water that ideal is not in a metal bowl that’s going to heat,” said Robin Vida, Director of Health, Outreach, Promotion and Education at the St Joseph County Dept. Of Health.

The Health Department advises people to wear light-colored clothing, hydrate, avoid sugary drinks and alcohol in excess and be extra mindful of how their body is feeling.

“We are sharing safe spaces for people to keep cool with anticipated heat index over 100 degrees the next couple of days, there are several community centers throughout the city of South Bend as well as most of our local libraries are open and available for individuals who do not have air conditioning or a means to cool off to visit and stay cool.”

Those who experience the signs of heat stroke should find a place to cool down, hydrate, and replace salt and minerals lost from sweating.

“Individuals who are beginning to experience heat stroke more than likely are going to potentially feel a little bit dizzy, their skin might feel sweaty but also kind of clammy, and they are going to potentially get sick to their stomach. Just generally not feel well, so those most at risk are of course individuals who have to work outside, young children, older adults, other individuals who don’t have a means of cooling down, so step one would be to safely get to a spot that you can cool down in. Of course, if it’s a true emergency, one feels faint, that situation they should call 911.”

Putting something cold on your pulse points will also help cool you down, like a cool wet towel draped around your neck, or ice cubes on your wrists will assist your body in regulating its temperature back to a safe level.

