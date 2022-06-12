Advertisement

WIN OR GO HOME: Irish get one last shot at Vols

Notre Dame pitcher Jackson Dennies throws against Tennessee in the fifth inning during an NCAA...
Notre Dame pitcher Jackson Dennies throws against Tennessee in the fifth inning during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WNDU) - After the Irish pounced on the Volunteers early en route to a game 1 win, game 2 started off on a slower note with just one run scored between both teams entering the 5th inning.

Then, the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began to dominate.

The home team cranked four home runs in the 5th inning alone, cruising to a 12-4 victory over Notre Dame to force a game 3 in the Knoxville Super Regional.

On Sunday, it’s win-or-go-home for both sides. First pitch is set for 1PM on ESPN.

