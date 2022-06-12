WIN OR GO HOME: Irish get one last shot at Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WNDU) - After the Irish pounced on the Volunteers early en route to a game 1 win, game 2 started off on a slower note with just one run scored between both teams entering the 5th inning.

Then, the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began to dominate.

The home team cranked four home runs in the 5th inning alone, cruising to a 12-4 victory over Notre Dame to force a game 3 in the Knoxville Super Regional.

On Sunday, it’s win-or-go-home for both sides. First pitch is set for 1PM on ESPN.

