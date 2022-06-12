Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Unity Gardens

Unity Gardens stepped into the 16 News Now Sunday Morning Spotlight, just in time as the weather heats up.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unity Gardens stepped into the 16 News Now Sunday Morning Spotlight, just in time as the weather heats up.

Sara and Mitch from Unity Gardens brought in a few plants that can be found growing in their field, including their “mortgage lifter” tomato plant and a Carolina reaper pepper plant. They also showed off some of their products for sale that help fund daily operations and educational experiences

“At the flagship garden at Lasalle Square on Prast Boulevard, we have so many greens already and a lot of harvesters - lots of activity going on,” explained Sara Stewart, founder of Unity Gardens.

Click here for more information on June community events happening at Unity Gardens.

