South Central falls one win shy of state title appearance

La Porte, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Central baseball team sees its season come to an end at Schreiber Field in La Porte after a hard-fought, extra-innings defeat at the hands of Lafayette Central Catholic.

South Central would load the bases in a tie ballgame at the bottom of the 7th thanks to a leadoff Bradley Ferrell triple. But after a pair of intentional walks loaded the bases with no outs, the Satellites would be unable to push a game-winning run across home plate.

The Satellites finish the season with a record of 21-10.

