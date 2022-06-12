Advertisement

Relay for Life teams walk 24 hours straight for cancer patients

By Matt Gotsch
Jun. 11, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cancer survivors walk for 24 hours straight to raise awareness in the fight against cancer.

Happening at the St. Joseph County fairgrounds, this year’s Relay for Life is part of the American Cancer Society.

The event comprises 42 teams of 260 cancer survivors and family members who walk on a track for 24 hours straight.

Locally, more than $90,000 have been raised with the goal to surpass $100,000 by August.

All the money raised stays in Michiana to help drive patients to appointments, aid survivors in various ways, and for cancer research at the Harper Institute at The University of Notre Dame.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer. Someone in someone’s family or a co-worker has been touched, and we walk in honor of cancer patients. We walk in memory of cancer patients. We walk to support cancer patients and their caregivers to show our solidarity. To show our compassion and care and, in a sense, walk with them. If they are willing to fight cancer, we are willing to walk for 24 hours to walk alongside them and fight with them,” said Jamie Miller, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society

Last year, more than $279 million were raised from over 3,500 events part of the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer.

