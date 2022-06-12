Advertisement

Penn outlasts Zionsville to advance to state

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
La Porte, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen outlasted a tough Zionsville team by a final score of 4-2 to earn their spot at Victory Field for the 2022 IHSAA 4A state championship game.

Senior Zachary Hoskins knocked in what would be the game-clinching run in the 6th inning, and later scored an insurance run of his own to put the Kingsmen up for good.

Penn moves on to face Cathedral in the state title game next weekend.

This story will be updated as official game time is announced.

