Advertisement

Elkhart Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival makes for fun weekend event

The event featured more than 60 food and craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent,...
The event featured more than 60 food and craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent, kid-friendly activities, and live music.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART (WNDU) - The Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival had a taste of everything on Saturday.

The festival took place at the Island and Lundquist Parks in downtown Elkhart - and featured more than 60 food and craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent, kid-friendly activities, and live music.

“It’s our big event every year. We look forward to it. We plan it for months. I think it’s just a great time for the community to come together and experience Elkhart,” explained Sam McDonough, event assistant.

Among the various events at the festival was electro-fishing demos, where people could learn which types of fish live in the St. Joseph and Elkhart Rivers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal shooting in South Bend.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex
South Bend Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area of Calvert Street and Robinson...
Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend
Dustin Hartline
South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver
Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
Judge accepts plea deal for former Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
Police investigating Cass Co. shooting
Benton Harbor police are trying to identify three possible suspects in a Saturday shooting.
Man fatally shot in Benton Harbor