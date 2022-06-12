Elkhart Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival makes for fun weekend event

ELKHART (WNDU) - The Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival had a taste of everything on Saturday.

The festival took place at the Island and Lundquist Parks in downtown Elkhart - and featured more than 60 food and craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent, kid-friendly activities, and live music.

“It’s our big event every year. We look forward to it. We plan it for months. I think it’s just a great time for the community to come together and experience Elkhart,” explained Sam McDonough, event assistant.

Among the various events at the festival was electro-fishing demos, where people could learn which types of fish live in the St. Joseph and Elkhart Rivers.

