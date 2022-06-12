Advertisement

Dozens gather for ‘March for Our Lives’ in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 100 people gathered to stand up to gun violence in a local March for Our Lives rally.

It happened in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend. The event was one of more than 500 rallies across the country on Saturday.

“It takes the politicians, it takes the pastors, it take the parents, and it takes the people, and it takes the police - all of us working together to say, ‘Gun violence is not accepted in our city, and that we will not stand for it,’” said Canneth Lee, member of the South Bend Common Council (D-1st District).

The rallies come after recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

