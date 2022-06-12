Advertisement

City of Goshen putting emphasis on clean water

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Goshen and officials there are putting an emphasis on clean water, with the city’s Goshen Water Fest.

At Mill Street Park, the city of Goshen Stormwater Dept. hosts “Clean Water Fest” to celebrate clean water resources in the community and beyond.

Unveiled at the event, a storm drain mural art project aimed to raise awareness about the connection between storm drains and clean water.

One official tells us it’s important kids understand how crucial clean water is to our everyday lives.

“It starts with them, right? Understanding the things that water does for us and then our responsibility for taking care of it, I think is a great lesson for kids and it’s something that they sort of inherently understand too that we’ll be treated how we treat something. That goes for people and our resources like water,” stormwater specialist for the city of Goshen, Mattie Lehman, said.

Also happening Saturday, a clean-up of Rock Run Creek and the surrounding neighborhood.

