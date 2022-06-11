Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Stateline Road to close in Niles

Part of Stateline Road to close in Niles on Monday.
Part of Stateline Road to close in Niles on Monday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township.

The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road.

The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.

Maintenance is expected to be finished and reopen to traffic by Saturday, June 18.

