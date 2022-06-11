TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Stateline Road to close in Niles
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township.
The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road.
The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
Maintenance is expected to be finished and reopen to traffic by Saturday, June 18.
