South Central softball team finishes season as state runner-up

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Central Satellites softball team was looking to win its first state championship in program history on Friday night.

Unfortunately, they fell short of that goal.

The Satellites lost 11-5 to the Tecumseh Braves in the Class 1A State Championship at Bittenger Stadium in West Lafayette.

South Central finishes the season with a 23-7 record.

South Central’s Lauren Bowmar was named the Mental Attitude Award recipient.

