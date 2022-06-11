South Bend Saint Joe wins first-ever softball state title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Normally, it’s Berkley Zache’s pitching that turns heads on the softball diamond.

But Friday night, it was her bat that put South Bend Saint Joseph over the top in a 9-inning pitcher’s duel, as her walk-off single gave the Indians their first state title in program history.

Saint Joseph did not allow a single run throughout the entirety of the postseason, thanks in large part to stellar pitching performances from Zache and junior Savannah Hamilton.

This is also the first-ever state championship win for head coach Earl Keith in his career. Keith eclipsed 300 career wins this season.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.