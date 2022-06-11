Advertisement

South Bend Saint Joe wins first-ever softball state title

Berkley Zache pitches in state championship game for South Bend Saint Joseph
Berkley Zache pitches in state championship game for South Bend Saint Joseph(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Normally, it’s Berkley Zache’s pitching that turns heads on the softball diamond.

But Friday night, it was her bat that put South Bend Saint Joseph over the top in a 9-inning pitcher’s duel, as her walk-off single gave the Indians their first state title in program history.

Saint Joseph did not allow a single run throughout the entirety of the postseason, thanks in large part to stellar pitching performances from Zache and junior Savannah Hamilton.

This is also the first-ever state championship win for head coach Earl Keith in his career. Keith eclipsed 300 career wins this season.

