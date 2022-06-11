Advertisement

Police investigating Cass Co. shooting

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened at a party in Milton Township.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Dispatch received a call from a Berrien County hospital. Hospital staff advised that they were treating a male victim with gunshot wounds.

The investigation shows that the shooting victim, a 44-year-old Niles man, was transported from the 33000 block of Bertrand Street to the hospital by private vehicle.

The victim was at a party where witnesses told police that a fight started between at least four people. Witnesses said one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

It is believed that the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The suspect has not been arrested, but investigators believe there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Edwardsburg Police Department, Niles City Police Department, and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Tip Line 800-462-9328 or by visiting www.casscountymi.org and select “submit a tip” on the Sheriff’s web page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal shooting in South Bend.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex
South Bend Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area of Calvert Street and Robinson...
Police respond to SWAT situation in South Bend
Dustin Hartline
South Bend man charged for carjacking Uber driver
Gov. Holcomb proposes returning $1 billion to Indiana taxpayers
Judge accepts plea deal for former Jimtown HS teacher who slapped student

Latest News

Benton Harbor police are trying to identify three possible suspects in a Saturday shooting.
Man fatally shot in Benton Harbor
James Ball
90-Year-Old Korean War Veteran and POW among those honored this Flag Day weekend
Stand by Me Walk South Bend
32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk in South Bend
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90′s this week, and that means we need to protect our...
Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets