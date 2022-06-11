Police investigating Cass Co. shooting

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened at a party in Milton Township.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Dispatch received a call from a Berrien County hospital. Hospital staff advised that they were treating a male victim with gunshot wounds.

The investigation shows that the shooting victim, a 44-year-old Niles man, was transported from the 33000 block of Bertrand Street to the hospital by private vehicle.

The victim was at a party where witnesses told police that a fight started between at least four people. Witnesses said one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

It is believed that the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The suspect has not been arrested, but investigators believe there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Edwardsburg Police Department, Niles City Police Department, and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Tip Line 800-462-9328 or by visiting www.casscountymi.org and select “submit a tip” on the Sheriff’s web page.

