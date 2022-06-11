Pet Vet: Hot Weather and Pets

(WNDU) - Temperatures are expected to be in the 90′s this week, and that means we need to protect our pets and keep them safe when hot weather hits.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to talk about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be prepared to help pets stay cool and hydrated.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.