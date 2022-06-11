Penn, South Central baseball each one win away from state title game

LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday in LaPorte, two Michiana-area high school baseball teams will play in separate games, each looking to punch their ticket to the state championship game with a win.

The Penn Kingsmen will play Zionville at 3PM.

Penn is coming off of wins over South Bend Adams and Lake Central in last week’s regional round. The Kingsmen were also undefeated in conference play during the regular season.

As for South Central, they’re continuing their quest for the first state title in school history across all sports.

Last week, they came back from down 3-0 to top Fremont in the regional championship. Saturday, they’ll play Lafayette Central Catholic at 11AM.

