Notre Dame takes game 1 of Knoxville Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is one win away from a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Friday, the Irish took down the #1 team in the country, beating the Tennessee Volunteers 8-6 in their own stadium to begin the Super Regional Round.

Carter Putz began the scoring with a two-run bomb in the first inning, and the Irish would hit a home run in each of the first four innings to put the Vols in an insurmountable hole.

Game 2 is scheduled for 2 PM on ESPN Saturday. If the Irish aren’t able to secure the victory, it sets up a win-or-go-home rubber match on Sunday.

