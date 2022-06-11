Advertisement

Notre Dame takes game 1 of Knoxville Super Regional

Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand (28), Jack Zyska (7) and Brady Gumpf (21) celebrate after a...
Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand (28), Jack Zyska (7) and Brady Gumpf (21) celebrate after a home run by Jack Brannigan (9) against Tennessee in the fourth inning during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is one win away from a trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Friday, the Irish took down the #1 team in the country, beating the Tennessee Volunteers 8-6 in their own stadium to begin the Super Regional Round.

Carter Putz began the scoring with a two-run bomb in the first inning, and the Irish would hit a home run in each of the first four innings to put the Vols in an insurmountable hole.

Game 2 is scheduled for 2 PM on ESPN Saturday. If the Irish aren’t able to secure the victory, it sets up a win-or-go-home rubber match on Sunday.

