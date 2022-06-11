Man fatally shot in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor police continue to deal with tightlipped witnesses after another man is fatally shot in the city in the last two weeks.

Just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 900 block of Buss Avenue to investigate a shots fired complaint in one of the city’s housing commission apartment complexes.

Police then found a 41-year-old Dowagiac man fatally wounded near 956 Buss Avenue. The man’s identification is being withheld until his family members are notified.

Police said investigators at the scene were met with numerous uncooperative witnesses. The video of this incident shows at least 10 people who witnessed this event.

BHDPS said additional surveillance footage revealed that two males dressed in dark-colored clothing were watching the group.

One male, who police identified as Buss #1, approached the group and intentionally pointed, aimed, and fired at the victim.

The second male (Buss #2) came from a flanking position and opened fire with a rifle toward the group of fleeing bystanders.

Police are seeking a third person who was seen on video walking with the two males. The individuals then fled the area.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident or knows the identity of the persons in the suspect photos is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the TIP411 app (smartphone users can search their app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS).

BHDPS was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Charter Township Police, and the Michigan State Police.

