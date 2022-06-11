Advertisement

City leaders aim to curb gun violence

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the past ten days there’s been two fatal shootings in South Bend.

City leaders said they are doing what they can to help curb gun violence.

Canneth Lee, who is on the South Bend Common Counci and a group violence interventionist with S.A.V.E., said it starts at home and that we have to start changing parents’ and kids’ mindsets.

On Thursday, the South Bend Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments just after 6:30 p.m.

The victim, 28-year-old Dionte Williams of South Bend.

“There is something to live for. When you don’t value yourself, you don’t value others. It’s easy to pull a trigger when you don’t care,” said Lee.

Lee and his team were out earlier Thursday engaging with young people as part of the city’s safe summer initiative before going to the shooting scene.

“Again, here we are, engaging with kids, having a good time, having conversations with them and then moments or hours later we are at a scene where a young person’s life is lost,” said Lee.

Lee says he has experienced violence firsthand.

“I was a victim of violence. My sister was murdered. I don’t know what it’s like to lose a child, but I do know what it’s like for your life to flip upside down at the drop of a hat,” said Lee.

That is why he said he is passionate about helping curb violence in the city.

“Kids are not born shooters. They are taught violence. And if you can teach someone violence, you can unteach them violence and we’ve got to get to the kids first,” Lee said.

Anyone with information on yesterday’s shooting should contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

